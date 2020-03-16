Rangers chief against confirming standings without completing fixtures

Rangers claim that any attempt to confirm final standings before 38 Ladbrokes Premiership games are completed would impact on the “integrity of sport”.

There appears little prospect of the campaign being finished in the next few months following a serious escalation of measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced on Monday that fixtures would be suspended “pending any Government order and/or further direction from the Scottish FA”.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon last week stated that his side should be crowned champions if the season could not be completed.

After 30 matches, Lennon’s team are 13 points clear of Rangers, who have a game in hand.

But Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said in a statement: “It is our firm view that this season’s league competition is only complete when all 38 games are played by all teams.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we believe that final standings can only be confirmed when all games have been completed, not before.

“Any attempt to finish the season with a significant amount of games still to play, impacts upon the integrity of sport in Scotland.

Stewart Robertson has sent out a warning shot (PA)

“Furthermore, we are strongly opposed to playing games behind closed doors. Rangers fans have stuck by our club in the darkest of times. Their loyalty will not be forgotten and they will not be left behind.

“We are cognisant of the uncertainty surrounding the future of many businesses and people’s jobs because of a potential lengthy extended break.

“We must be mindful that football goes well beyond the result of a match. Football brings us all together, it provides countless people with a livelihood and we will work to ensure no one runs roughshod over people’s lives.

“We will continue to maintain a watchful eye on the decisions of footballs governing bodies.

“Let me reassure the fans that we will not be found wanting in this situation.”