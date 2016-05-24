Rangers complete Barton signing

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Joey Barton on a two-year deal.

Barton joins the Glasgow club, who will play in the Scottish Premiership next season after winning promotion under Mark Warburton, having rejected a one-year deal at Burnley.

The 33-year-old was named Burnley's Player of the Year as the Clarets made an immediate return to the Premier League in 2015-16 - and was also voted on to the PFA Championship Team of the Year - but has quit Turf Moor in search of a longer deal elsewhere.

is today delighted to confirm the signing of : May 24, 2016

The experienced midfielder, who has one England cap, has made 409 senior appearances, scoring 36 goals across spells with Burnley, Newcastle, QPR, Manchester City and Marseille.