Rangers complete Barton signing
Joey Barton has signed a two-year deal with Rangers after opting to continue his career in Scotland.
Rangers have confirmed the signing of Joey Barton on a two-year deal.
Barton joins the Glasgow club, who will play in the Scottish Premiership next season after winning promotion under Mark Warburton, having rejected a one-year deal at Burnley.
The 33-year-old was named Burnley's Player of the Year as the Clarets made an immediate return to the Premier League in 2015-16 - and was also voted on to the PFA Championship Team of the Year - but has quit Turf Moor in search of a longer deal elsewhere.
The experienced midfielder, who has one England cap, has made 409 senior appearances, scoring 36 goals across spells with Burnley, Newcastle, QPR, Manchester City and Marseille.
