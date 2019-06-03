Rangers not interested in Everton man as Toffees await contract decision

The 34-year-old made just six Premier League appearances during the 2018/19 campaign and his deal is set to expire at the end of the month.

However, the Liverpool Echo reports that the Toffees want to hand him a one-year extension, with manager Marco Silva eager to use him as a back-up to first-choice left-back Lucas Digne.

Baines is yet to make a decision on his future and is currently in the USA on his end-of-season break as he considers his options.

According to the newspaper, a potential move north to join Steven Gerrard’s Rangers is not on the table and reports of interest from the Scottish Premiership club are incorrect.

