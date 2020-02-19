Rangers fined total of £15,000 by SFA for incidents against Celtic and Hibernian

Rangers have been fined £10,000 over Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos’ Old Firm gestures.

The Ibrox club have also been hit with a further £5,000 punishment for failing to control their players during a stormy clash with Hibernian at Easter Road.

Kent and Morelos both escaped individual suspensions from the Scottish Football Association for their actions at Parkhead on December 29 as Rangers claimed a 2-1 derby win.

Instead, it was Rangers who were cited over the failure to ensure their players refrained from “conduct that may incite disorder”.

Kent made an apparent gun gesture after putting Steven Gerrard’s side ahead while Morelos was seen drawing his hand across his throat as he walked off following his stoppage-time red card.

Rangers later claimed the Colombian had made a “gesture used commonly throughout South America to indicate quite simply that something – in this case, the match – is finished”.

But that did not wash with the SFA independent disciplinary panel, which fined Rangers chiefs an immediate £7,000 – with another £3,000 payable if there is a repeat offence in the final three and a half months of the current campaign after ruling they had breached disciplinary rule 204.

The Light Blues have also been found guilty of failing to ensure their players and officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at Hibs the week before their Old Firm victory.

Gerrard’s bench exploded with rage as Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was sent off for a wild lunge on Borna Barisic and then found themselves in an angry confrontation with the home backroom staff.

Those scenes have now earned the club an immediate £3,000 fine with another £2,000 suspended until the end of the season. Rangers coach Tom Culshaw has already been handed a two-game ban – one suspended – while Jack Ross’ number two John Potter was issued with a censure after both were sent to the stands following the incident.

Ibrox bosses announced last month that they were “astounded” to be issued with the SFA charges.

In a statement, they added: “It is concerning that it seems the governing body is seeking to hold Rangers to a different and more stringent code of conduct than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges being levied against the club.”