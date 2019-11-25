Rangers forward Sheyi Ojo targets more memorable moments like Feyenoord winner

Sheyi Ojo is looking to recreate special moments like his winner against Feyenoord as Rangers aim to do the double over the Dutch side.

Ojo kick-started Rangers’ Europa League group campaign with a spectacular strike which proved the difference against the Rotterdam side at Ibrox in September.

Steven Gerrard’s team now travel to Holland for their penultimate group game three points ahead of both their opponents and Porto, while tied on seven points with leaders Young Boys.

On his goal, Ojo told the Official Rangers Podcast: “It was a massive day not only for me but the players. It was our first game in the group stage and it was important we started off with a win.

“It was special not only to score but to help my team as much as I can in every game is always important.

“It was definitely a game to look back on but I want to emulate that and produce a lot more moments like that by the end of the season.

“We have been in a great position so far this season in the Europa League and we are maybe one win away from going to the next round so everyone is really excited for the game.”