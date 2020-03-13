Rangers ‘fully agree’ with decision to postpone Scottish and European matches

Rangers have backed the decision to postpone Sunday’s Old Firm clash as well as next week’s Europa League trip to Germany.

Steven Gerrard’s team were due to host champions-elect Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday before flying out to face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

But both the derby clash and the second-leg of their last 16 meeting with the Bundesliga giants – who they trail 3-1 after the opener in Glasgow last night – have been shelved as the coronavirus crisis continues to grip Europe.

Gers cancelled their scheduled pre-match press conference after the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League announced action north of the border had been put on hold.

But the Light Blues did say in a statement: “Rangers is disappointed but not surprised that all domestic and European football has been suspended and that our forthcoming matches against Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen have been postponed.

“However, we fully agree with the reasons behind the decisions taken by UEFA, the Scottish FA and the SPFL.

“While the club has sympathy with our vast number of supporters who have experienced a great deal of uncertainty and confusion over the last week, their health and wellbeing must take priority.

“We are aware of the inconvenience caused to supporters but everything that can be done to minimise the effects of coronavirus must be done and Rangers will continue to be guided by experts in the field.

“We will, however, update our supporters as often as possible and share information as we receive it from the Government, health authorities and the Scottish FA and SPFL.

“The safety of fans and the general public must come before anything else and we must all try to minimise the spread and effects of coronavirus. We thank our fans for their understanding.”