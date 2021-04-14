Rangers’ Kemar Roofe banned for four European games after Slavia Prague red card

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been suspended for four European matches after UEFA charged him with “assault” during the match against Slavia Prague.

Roofe was sent off during Rangers’ 2-0 home defeat to the Czech side in the Europa League after a poor challenge saw him kick goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar in the face.

Kolar was left with a fractured skull and the governing body has now cited him for “dangerously assaulting another player”.

Roofe’s challenge on Onfrej Kolar left the Slavia Prague goalkeeper with a fractured skull (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In an ill-tempered affair at Ibrox, Glen Kamara and his Rangers team-mates reacted with fury as they claimed Czech defender Ondrej Kudela had whispered a discriminatory slur into the midfielder’s ear while cupping his hand.

Slavia rejected the racism claims and accused Kamara of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the final whistle.

For their part in the fracas on the pitch, Rangers have been fine 9,000euros (£7,826) after being found guilty of improper conduct.

Kudela was handed a one-match provisional ban while UEFA investigated the incident and he did not play a part in Slavia’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.