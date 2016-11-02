Rangers lift Barton suspension

Joey Barton is to resume training with Rangers after his club-imposed suspension was lifted on Wednesday.

The former Manchester City and Burnley midfielder was initially banned for three weeks following a training ground argument with a team-mate in the aftermath of Rangers' humiliating 5-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic in September.

Barton, who joined Rangers on a free transfer in the close-season, had his ban extended last month and his future at Ibrox was shrouded in doubt.

However, Rangers released a short statement via their official website confirming that he will re-join training.

"Joey Barton has been told he will return to full-time training following the conclusion of a disciplinary procedure," it read.

"The Auchenhowie management team will inform the player of appropriate training arrangements to which he must adhere for as long as he remains a Rangers player. Neither the club nor the player will comment further."

Barton was initially exiled by Rangers after an exchange of words with Andy Halliday following the hammering at Celtic Park, with manager Mark Warburton also reportedly involved.

The 34-year-old was also charged by the Scottish Football Association last month for allegedly breaching betting rules.