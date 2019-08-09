Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara faces late fitness test ahead of Hibernian game

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is an injury doubt for Sunday’s Ibrox clash with Hibernian.

The midfielder sustained a knock during Gers’ 4-2 Europa League win over Midtjylland and faces a race to be fit for the visit of Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Winger Brandon Barker could be added to Steven Gerrard’s squad after completing his move from Manchester City, while Glenn Middleton is heading to Leith on loan but only after this weekend’s clash. Jamie Murphy (groin) and Graham Dorrans (calf) miss out through injury.

Hibernian are short of full-backs after Tom James joined captain David Gray (knee) and Lewis Stevenson (calf) on the sidelines.

James sustained ankle ligament damage in a challenge by St Mirren’s Ilkay Durmus.

Ryan Porteous is approaching fitness while Martin Boyle (knee) is out long term.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Polster, Flanagan, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Docherty, Kamara, Arfield, Ojo, Jones, Stewart, Defoe, Morelos, Hastie, Foderingham, Firth.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Marciano, Whittaker, Jackson, Hanlon, McGregor, Mackie, Vela, Horgan, Newell, Mallan, Allan, Murray, Shaw, Doidge, Kamberi, Campbell, Stirling, Maxwell.