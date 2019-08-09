Rangers new boy Brandon Barker excited for Ibrox return

Brandon Barker cannot wait to run out at Ibrox as a Rangers player after admitting the place gave him shivers the last time he visited.

The 22-year-old former Hibernian winger could make his debut in a blue jersey against his old side on Sunday after sealing a move from Manchester City.

Barker – who has signed a three-year deal after Gers paid an undisclosed fee for his services – spent the 2017/18 campaign at Easter Road but only got to sample action in Govan once.

He was part of a team that sent the travelling faithful from Leith wild as Hibs claimed a 2-1 win over Graeme Murty’s side in February 2018.

However, it was the noise generated by the home support that has stuck with Barker and he now aims to make himself a crowd-pleaser.

Barker told RangersTV: “It’s a massive club. The name speaks for itself. The people working here obviously had a massive influence on that.

“I’m here to develop myself and there’s no place to get better than at Rangers Football Club.

“I think I can bring in the attacking third directness. I like to go in one-v-one situations and I think I can give the team breathers when we’re struggling and get us up the pitch.

“I’m quite composed on the ball and I’ll score goals and help the team.

“I played (at Ibrox) when I played for Hibs. The atmosphere gave you shivers. It’s every kid’s dream to play in front of that many people.

“I’m delighted and I can’t wait to get the opportunity to do that.”