Rangers reveal Ross McCrorie showing no symptoms after positive coronavirus test

Rangers say Ross McCrorie has not displayed any symptoms despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Portsmouth, where the Scotland Under-21 international has been playing on loan, earlier confirmed he had become the fifth of their players to test positive for the virus.

A club statement given to the PA news agency read: “On behalf of Rangers Football Club, we pass on our best wishes to our first-team player, Ross McCrorie.

“Although Ross is currently on loan to Portsmouth FC, we have been in regular contact with him since Portsmouth announced some of their other players had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our medical lead, Doctor Mark Waller, and our sporting director, Ross Wilson, have this evening been in contact with Ross.

“Ross has not displayed any symptoms but is taking sensible precautions and self-isolating, in line with government guidelines and the advice of our medical team.

“We urge everyone to continue following government advice to help limit the spread of this virus.

“Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”

McCrorie made more than 50 first-team appearances for Rangers before joining Portsmouth on loan last summer. His twin brother, Robby, is an Ibrox team-mate who is currently on loan at Livingston.