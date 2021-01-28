Rangers set to tie up second Bournemouth signing after sealing Jack Simpson deal

Rangers have clinched a pre-contract deal for Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson – and Cherries boss Jason Tindall revealed Nnamdi Ofoborh is also on his way to Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard tried and failed to lure Simpson to Glasgow last year but the Light Blues boss has now got his man, with the 24-year-old due to make his free-transfer switch to Glasgow on July 1.

The centre-back, who can also fill in at left-back, came through the Bournemouth academy and has made 35 first-team appearances, including 12 this season.

And he is likely to have a familiar face alongside him when he meets his new team-mates this summer after Tindall confirmed Gers are close to agreeing terms with Ofoborh too.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Championship outfit this season after getting his first taste of first-team football on loan at Wycombe last season.

“The conversations I’ve had with Nnamdi, I think they’re down the line on that one,” said Tindall. “I know it’s a club he would want to go and play for.

“He’s not as far down the line as Jack is, but I think he’s close to agreeing things to also go to Rangers.”

Gers need just eight wins to clinch their first title in a decade and a crack at next season’s Champions League.

And Tindall admitted that was too big a lure for Simpson to turn down, having seen a potential loan move fall through last season.

“It’s a shame we’re losing him, we wish him all the best,” he said. “I’m really pleased he’s going somewhere where he feels he’s going to be happy and progress his career.

“Stevie Gerrard wanted him on loan last season, but at the time the club didn’t let him go and he missed the opportunity.

“So I imagine they have been tracking him ever since. Where Jack was a year ago to where he is now, well he’s a lot better player.

“When you look at how well Rangers are doing this season and how well Stevie Gerrard is doing as the manager, with them looking like they will win the league and achieving European football, I think it’s a great opportunity for Jack to go to a big club like Rangers and show everyone what he’s capable of.

“Who knows where his career might go off the back of that move.

“Was that a big lure? Without a doubt. If you’ve got a club like Glasgow Rangers wanting to sign you and you’re a younger player with an opportunity to be successful and win things, then it’s a fantastic opportunity some players feel they can’t turn down.

“Rangers are certainly heading in the right direction and I think that was a big pull for Jack – and for Nnamdi if he finalises that switch as well.

“Jack won’t be going there expecting to play straight away, although he would like to. He’s had to fight for an opportunity here and now he’ll go to Rangers and fight for the opportunity to play there.”

Simpson follows Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright in sealing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers this week.

And Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson told the club’s official website: “Jack is a player that Steven and I have discussed a number of times in recent months.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve and Jack fits the profile that we are looking to add as we develop and move the squad forward again.

“His contractual situation at Bournemouth provided a natural and attractive moment for us to pursue Jack’s signature.

“It has been well publicised that he has been a much-coveted player south of the border, but from our first discussion with Jack we could see how the opportunity to join Rangers was one that was very appealing to him.”