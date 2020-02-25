Rangers should be confident going to Braga – Allan McGregor

Allan McGregor broke his eight-year media blackout by urging Rangers to dare to dream ahead of their second leg with Braga.

The Ibrox goalkeeper had not given a full press briefing since 2012 but spoke on the eve of Gers’ Europa League last-32 clash in Portugal.

Steven Gerrard’s team hold a 3-2 lead after a first-leg comeback in Glasgow but their confidence levels took a beating on Sunday as their faint title hopes were all but extinguished with a 2-2 draw against St Johnstone.

But McGregor reckons Gers need to grasp the self-belief they showed last week in the first leg when they recovered from two goals down to score three goals in just 15 minutes.

“I think all the boys need to be confident going into the game,” said the former Scotland number one.

“We have come off bad results recently but we showed last week what we can do.

“But it has to be on a more consistent basis. That’s what wins you things. As a squad we need to be more consistent.”

Rangers have floundered on the domestic scene but have made progress in Europe under Gerrard.

They are unbeaten in 15 Ibrox fixtures in UEFA competition under the former Liverpool skipper and have achieved notable results away to Villarreal, Porto and Feyenoord during his 20-month reign.

And the core principles that have taken Gers this far will be key again if they are to carry on their knockout-stage march, according to McGregor.

He said: “We saw what Braga were capable of last week. They were really good in the first half and the second half – but we upped our game. I would imagine it will be no different tomorrow night.

“I think the success has been mainly down to the organisation of the boys.

“When we have done well in Europe we have stuck to the game plan throughout the whole 90 minutes. That’s where we have got our joy.

“From when the gaffer has come in here our organisation has had to be spot on. For the whole 90 minutes I don’t think it was last week but for the periods when our organisation was spot on it was really important for us. It helped us get the victory.

“Our organisation is going to be very important to us on Wednesday night.”