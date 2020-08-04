Rangers sign two strikers as Steven Gerrard boosts attacking options at Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sent out a statement of intent with the double signing of former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe and Swiss forward Cedric Itten.

Gerrard has been heavily backed 10 days after publicly stating he had told the Ibrox board of his need to strengthen.

Roofe has joined from Anderlecht 12 months after moving to Belgium in a reported £7million transfer, while Itten arrives off the back of a prolific campaign with St Gallen. Both fees were undisclosed.

The pair will compete for action with Alfredo Morelos, the subject of serious interest from Lille, and Jermain Defoe, who missed the Scottish Premiership season opener at Aberdeen on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

"The fact we have announced two attacking options in the same day highlights our intent to bolster our squad as we begin the campaign.

Gerrard told his club’s website: “The fact we have announced two attacking options in the same day highlights our intent to bolster our squad as we begin the campaign.

“I am pleased that a player of Cedric’s ability and potential has decided to join Rangers as he embarks in the next stage of his career.”

Speaking earlier, Gerrard said: “Kemar is recognised throughout Europe as an intelligent attacker with an eye for goal. I look forward to working with him and recognise his potential to further progress our starting XI.

“He has experienced the pressure and expectation at Leeds United and has played on the continent which will stand him in good stead for his time at Ibrox.”

"Cedric is a goal scorer who will add further strength and depth to our squad.

Roofe has signed a four-year deal. The 27-year-old came through the ranks at West Brom but made his breakthrough at Oxford, netting 26 goals in his only full season there before joining Leeds in a £3million deal in the summer of 2016.

The Walsall-born attacker hit 32 goals in three seasons at Elland Road before moving to Anderlecht last summer for a reported £7million fee.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson told the club’s official website: “Kemar was a primary target going into this transfer window and we are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to join Rangers.

One of these at Ibrox please

“He is a player that has been admired for some time by Steven and the staff and we are all very excited about what he can add to our team.”

Itten scored 19 goals in 34 league games last season to help St Gallen finished second in the Swiss league and has scored three goals in his first two international appearances.

Wilson said: “Cedric’s arrival is one that we are very pleased about. He is joining following an excellent season with St Gallen.

“His potential is high and we know he can be developed here at Rangers, working with our staff.

“This deal was agreed just over a week ago but with St Gallen in a title race and battle for European places we were respectful of that with the Swiss season only ending on Monday evening.”