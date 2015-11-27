Ranieri backs Martial to find form

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is confident Anthony Martial will come good for Manchester United.

Martial hit the ground running at United, scoring four goals in as many matches following his £36million arrival from Monaco in September, but the 19-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net lately.

The France international has scored one goal in 15 appearances for club and country after United were held to a goalless draw by PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes was critical of Martial's on-field persona and the perceived lack of care amid his goal drought.

However, Ranieri - who signed Martial from Lyon during his time at Monaco in 2013 - believes the youngster will rediscover his best form.

"He is 19 years old. It is right to make criticism - and Scholes made the right criticism - but it will improve his mind. His character is very strong, he is young, but strong. It is important that he is also intelligent and then he can improve," Ranieri said ahead of Leicester's hosting of United on Saturday.

"I think his impact for us was amazing. He scored four goals if I remember. I have watched him grow a lot since two or three years ago when I bought him from Lyon. Now he is young, but he is a man.

"Already, three years ago, he knew very well where he will arrive because his focus was to achieve a high level of football in the world. I think he can arrive."