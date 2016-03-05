Ranieri: Big clubs scared of Leicester

Claudio Ranieri believes Leicester City's phenomenal Premier League campaign has contributed to suggestions of the top-flight elite looking into forming a breakaway European Super League.

Reports claimed executives from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United held talks around establishing a new continental competition at discussions hosted by American billionaire Stephen Ross' company Relevent Sports on Tuesday.

Although the Italian coach understands the financial concerns motivating England's leading clubs, he feels they are threatened by Leicester sitting at the top of the table.

"I understand the bigger teams want to be sure to get money and don't want to lose one year without Champions League, but it is sport," Ranieri said.

"If, for one year, you don't achieve this and you want to make something different, I think it is not right – you are afraid, you are not so strong.

"I understand they want to do something but if something strange happens it is not to blame the little teams, they have to blame themselves. They should ask why a little team like Leicester does better than them.

"There are four or five teams from each country, and the rest, what do they do? We play for the fans, but if the others lose their money it’s not because of what Leicester are doing in this campaign.

"I think all the fans want the sport to be very clear and there is respect for everybody."