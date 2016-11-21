Ranieri confident of Leicester revival

Claudio Ranieri is convinced Leicester City's fortunes will change as they stand on the brink of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Foxes defied the odds to win the Premier League last season, but they have failed to replicate that fairytale so far this term and a 2-1 loss to Watford at the weekend left them just two points above the relegation zone in 14th.

However, manager Ranieri is optimistic that Leicester, who are on a run of four matches without a win in all competitions, will soon turn the corner.

"I am not happy but I am confident," he told a media conference ahead of Tuesday's contest against Club Brugge. "I'm happy with the spirit and cohesion of the group but not with the results.

"We have a good group and we work so well during the week. Sooner or later our fortunes will change.

"Life is easier when you enjoy it. Now it's not easy, but we must be strong and come through it. Our focus is to try and win [on Tuesday] and to go back to the Premier League and improve our position.

"I don't think there is a big difference [compared to last season], only the results are different."

The Champions League has provided much-needed respite and victory over Brugge will secure Leicester's progression from Group G - something Ranieri believes would be another major success for his squad.

He added: "I respect Brugge. They're good and I can't believe they have zero points. They play well, create chances and have good players.

"We don't feel the pressure, we just know that we must perform well if we are to win against Club Brugge.

"We have the opportunity to go to the knockout stages of the Champions League. It's another fantastic achievement for the club."