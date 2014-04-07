Ranieri confident over position
Monaco head coach Claudio Ranieri claims he is "sure" to still be in charge of the Ligue 1 outfit next season.
The men from the principality currently sit second in the French top flight, 13 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
And, despite mounting speculation regarding his future, the former Chelsea boss seems to be in little doubt that he will lead Monaco into the 2014-15 campaign.
"It's normal, football is like that," he is quoted as telling Canal+. "They're just rumours.
"I'm very happy. The president is happy with my work.
"I'm sure to still be here next season."
Ranieri led Monaco to the Ligue 2 title last year, gaining promotion as a result.
