Ranieri confident over position

The men from the principality currently sit second in the French top flight, 13 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

And, despite mounting speculation regarding his future, the former Chelsea boss seems to be in little doubt that he will lead Monaco into the 2014-15 campaign.

"It's normal, football is like that," he is quoted as telling Canal+. "They're just rumours.

"I'm very happy. The president is happy with my work.

"I'm sure to still be here next season."

Ranieri led Monaco to the Ligue 2 title last year, gaining promotion as a result.