Ranieri confident of Vardy resurgence

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has no doubt Jamie Vardy will rediscover his remarkable form of last season.

England international Vardy fired his side to a stunning title with 24 Premier League goals last season.

However, the 29-year-old is without a league goal this campaign, and Leicester are winless from their opening two games.

Despite that, Ranieri remains confident over Vardy's ability ahead of facing Swansea City on Saturday.

"Last season he was a dangerous man – dangerous and a goalscorer," he said.

"I'm not worried because Jamie is very focused.

"We played well on the counter-attack against Arsenal, they worry about Jamie, so we find another solution to surprise the opponents."

Leicester have scored just once in their opening two league games, with that goal coming through Riyad Mahrez from the penalty spot at Hull City.

Like Vardy, Ahmed Musa, an off-season recruit, is yet to net, but Ranieri believes his front pair can form a devastating partnership.

"I think Musa and Vardy can connect. It's all a little bit different for Musa right now," he said.

"The Russian league is a little slower whereas here everything is played at a very high tempo.

"They can play together and when they do they will frighten people."