Ranieri demands consistency from two-goal debutant Slimani

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri urged Islam Slimani not to become complacent after he netted twice on his Premier League debut.

The striker joined Leicester at the end of the transfer window for a reported club-record fee of £30million and made an instant impact in his first league start, helping the champions to a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Ranieri was impressed with his new addition, but was keen to stress that Slimani must continue to score, otherwise they will have a "problem".

He told reporters: "We scored three goals and Islam Slimani scored twice. I think our fans are very happy.

"It's important Slimani continues to score because if he only scores in the first match we have a problem. He is a good lad and very happy."

Slimani's team-mate Marc Albrighton also applauded the Algeria international, commending him in particular for his work rate.

"It took a while to get going but once we came into our own we got the goal at a good time," he added. "After the break the second goal made the game a bit more comfortable.

"Islam Slimani has been brilliant. The other night [against Club Brugge in the Champions League] he worked tirelessly for us and he's done it again. We have now got five strikers and have great options."