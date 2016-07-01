Ranieri: English football is not in crisis

Leicester City's Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri has denied English football is in crisis after the nation's shock 2-1 loss to Iceland that sent them crashing out of Euro 2016.

But while the Italian, who has enjoyed watching his country's displays at the tournament, played down the notion of a crisis, he conceded he was at a loss to explain England's failure to perform at major competitions.

"English football is not in crisis,” Ranieri was quoted as saying by Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"But it's been 50 years since their last trophy, and now they can't compete in the European Championship or the World Cup. It's unexplainable."

Performing at major tournaments is something Ranieri's native Italy rarely struggles with, and they have already exceeded expectations at Euro 2016.

Antonio Conte - who will be one of Ranieri's managerial foes when he looks to defend Leicester's crown next season - has rallied his Italy team to a string of stunning performances, topping their group before dispatching two-time reigning champions Spain in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win.

"The Italian national team is having a great Euro," he said.

"We have a very good coach, you can see that the team is united.

"I have to congratulate all the boys."