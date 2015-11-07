Ranieri hails 'electric' Leicester

Claudio Ranieri has labelled his Leicester City side as "electric" after they moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City and Arsenal following a 2-1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy scored the winner from the penalty spot as he closed to within one goal of Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive Premier League games, after Heurelho Gomes' howler had enable N'golo Kante to open the scoring with his first Leicester goal.

And Ranieri commended another excellent display from his players, but insisted they will not get carried away with their lofty position.

"It was a fantastic afternoon but the match was very tough. We knew that Watford are a very good team, but in the second half we played the best and we deserved to win," the Italian told Sky Sports.

"The atmosphere and the feeling around the squad is electric, but it is not just from now on, it has been this way from the beginning.

"For me now I just want to get to 40 points and then after we do that we will see where we can go."

Leicester were not at their best in the first half, and were perhaps fortunate not to go in a goal down at the interval, with Odion Igalho having hit the post.

They improved after the restart however, and though Troy Deeney did pull one back for Watford, Vardy's penalty proved to be decisive, and Ranieri was delighted for the England forward – backing the 28-year-old to keep up his spectacular form after he became the first Englishman to score in nine successive Premier League games.

"This group is solid and they are friends who work very hard for each other," Ranieri added.

"Jamie [Vardy] wanted to score. It's so good for him to be scoring goals. Van Nistelrooy was a truly fantastic striker and Jamie has everything to reach that quality."