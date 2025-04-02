Is Man City vs Leicester on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash
Manchester City will be aiming for a first Premier League win in three as they host struggling Leicester
Manchester City entertain struggling Leicester at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League game on Wednesday night that won't be televised in the UK. Here's our guide on how to watch Manchester City vs Leicester live streams wherever you are in the world.
Manchester City vs Leicester key information
Date
Wednesday, 2 April 2025
Kick-off time
7.45m BST / 2.45pm ET
Venue
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV & Streaming
Watch from anywhere
Can I watch Manchester City vs Leicester in the UK?
Manchester City vs Leicester has not been selected as one of this midweek round's televised fixtures, meaning live television coverage is not available in the UK.
If you're visiting the UK this week, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.
Global streams
Can I watch Manchester City vs Leicester in the US?
In the US, you can watch Manchester City vs Leicester on USA Network, a cable TV channel.
Got cable? You're all set...
To watch Man City vs Leicester online, though, there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so you'll need a 'cord-cutting' streaming service, which gets you all the channels in an online package.
Sling TV (from $45.99 a month) and Fubo (from $84.99 a month) are two of the leading providers that carry USA.
Watch Manchester City vs Leicester streams globally
Can I watch Manchester City vs Leicester in Canada?
Canadians can watch Manchester City vs Leicester on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Manchester City vs Leicester in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Leicester on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Manchester City vs Leicester in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester City vs Leicester on Sky Sport Now.
Can I watch Manchester City vs Leicester in Africa?
You can watch Manchester City vs Leicester in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.
For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.
How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester from anywhere
Not going to be at home this week? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Manchester City vs Leicester. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
