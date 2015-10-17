Ranieri hails 'fantastic' Vardy

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri described Jamie Vardy as "fantastic" after the in-form striker scored twice to rescue a 2-2 draw at Southampton.

Goals from captain Jose Fonte and Virgil van Dijk put Southampton into a 2-0 half-time lead at the St Mary's Stadium, but not for the first time this season Leicester battled back to earn a result with Vardy leading the way by registering for the sixth straight league game.

The England international headed home Nathan Dyer's cross in the 67th minute, before the Premier League's top goalscorer clinically smashed home his ninth league goal of the season in injury time to earn the visitors a point.

And Ranieri was thrilled with Vardy's impact.

"He's very important for us, he's a point of reference up front," Ranieri said.

"He's very, very good now in the season, he is fantastic."

The Italian made a double substitution at half-time with Riyad Mahrez and Dyer introduced from the bench to add more of an attacking threat.

And Ranieri felt that the wingers were vital in Leicester's recovery.

"It's important because when the manager has good players he can chose his first 11 but also think what has happened during the match," he added.

"I have very good players who can switch the match.

"I think we have a great spirit, [even after conceding] two goals we believed everything could be possible."