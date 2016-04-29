Ranieri: This is history, but I am not nervous

Claudio Ranieri is not suffering from nerves despite Leicester City being one win away from clinching a historic Premier League title.

Second-placed Tottenham failed to keep pace with Leicester last weekend, with a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom meaning the gap to the summit stands at seven points with three matches remaining.

Ranieri's team travel to the home of 13-time champions Manchester United on Sunday knowing that victory would be enough to secure the trophy, though a defeat for Tottenham at Chelsea on Monday would also be sufficient.

The Italian manager insists Leicester are approaching the game like any other despite the magnitude of the occasion, and he remains calm.

"You know me, I'm a pragmatic man and I need three points more and we want to do this. I'm not nervous. I think only of Manchester," said Ranieri.

"We know very well that now is a real chance to win the title. Next season, you never know what will happen. This is unbelievable. This is history.

"I am relaxed because I watch my players. They train well, enjoy and help each other. It's important to prepare well.

"We are fighting to make this dream a reality, but it's not yet. I can understand all the happiness around the city, but that's the fans – we have to work."

While manager of Chelsea between 2000 and 2004, Ranieri developed a reputation for frequently changing his starting line-up, earning the nickname 'The Tinkerman'.

The Italian has shirked the tag with his consistent team selection at the King Power Stadium, but, despite only having Jamie Vardy ruled out for Sunday due to suspension, he joked he could revert to his old ways.

Ranieri said: "I have a lot of choice. I have 24 players. Maybe I'll change them all – 'The Tinkerman' never changes his ways!"