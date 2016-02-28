Ranieri hopeful over Kante injury

Claudio Ranieri hopes the hamstring injury that saw N'Golo Kante substituted after 70 minutes of Leicester City's victory over Norwich City will not keep the midfielder sidelined for long.

Kante has been a revelation in the Premier League this season as Leicester have confounded all predictions to be leading the way with 11 games to play.

The midfielder signed from Caen in August and has played in all 27 leagues games under Ranieri, his all-action style the epitome of Leicester's approach that has brought so many plaudits.

His exit in the 1-0 victory on Saturday was a concern for the Italian, but he hopes to have the 24-year-old back soon – maybe in time to face West Brom on Tuesday.

"I don't know now [how serious it is]," said the Leicester boss. "I hope it is not so long because he is important. But [Andy] King replaced him very, very well.

"He [Kante] felt something to his hamstring. He always felt something and we manage him during the training sessions. I think it is nothing serious."