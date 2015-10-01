Ranieri insists broken wrist will not stop Vardy

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists a broken wrist will not stop Jamie Vardy from being effective for club and country.

Vardy broke two bones in his wrist when Leicester beat Aston Villa 3-2, a game that saw the forward find the net as Ranieri's men came from two goals down to claim all three points.

The 28-year-old was on target again in a 2-2 draw with Stoke City the weekend after that victory and scored both goals in last Saturday's 5-2 loss to Arsenal.

Vardy already has two England caps to his name and has been selected in the squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers with Estonia and Lithuania.

And Ranieri said ahead of Leicester's visit to Norwich City: "He [Vardy] wants to play and doesn't want to stop because of injury.

"We agree as long as he is safe, and if the referee says it is okay then for us it is okay. He broke it when he fell to the ground [against Villa].

"A lot of players want to play on when they feel good. It is not a big problem for the outfield players but for the keepers it would not be possible.

"He is in great condition and deserves to go there. He deserves to be in the squad but it is up to Roy [Hodgson] to choose the players.

"Vardy is very good. He is a hard worker. He presses everyone, works the channels and the space, and he is also very calm in his decision making.

"He has improved a lot and I am very happy with him."