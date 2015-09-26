Ranieri: Leicester will start again

Claudio Ranieri has insisted that Leicester City will bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season after they were beaten 5-2 by Arsenal on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez' hat-trick - combined with goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud - ensured the points for Arsene Wenger's men in a remarkable game at the King Power Stadium, with Jamie Vardy, who also hit the post twice, on target for the hosts.

But Ranieri was not dispirited by his side's performance, saying afterwards: "We must begin again now and repeat this start to the season. We must show character in the next match.

"We fought and tried everything to score and the match was very open in the first half, but in the second half when Sanchez scored it was finished.

"It was difficult at the beginning and difficult at the end. We hit the post twice and that was our best moment.

"Arsenal are dangerous on the counter attack. In the first half was good and open but at 3-1 it was difficult.

"We shoot at goal at lot of times but Petr Cech is Petr Cech. I hope if we could hold at 2-1 we could force it until late in the game."