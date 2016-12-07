Ranieri not fearful of Foxes chop

Claudio Ranieri does not fear losing his job at Leicester City, but concedes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is unhappy with the club's on-field struggles.

The Italian led the Foxes to a scarcely believable Premier League title triumph last season, but this term has been in complete contrast to those heroics.

Leicester are two points above the relegation zone having won only three of their 14 top-flight matches and Ranieri conceded after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Sunderland that they are in a relegation battle.

But Ranieri – whose side secured top spot in Champions League Group G with a game to spare – says he is not concerned about being replaced at the King Power Stadium.

"Never, because it's not my decision," he said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Porto.

"The owner is always behind us, he always tells us how he can help us and is always positive. Of course, he's not happy – no one at the club is.

"When we win, we win together. When we lose, we lose together. My experience says it's important to stay calm and be positive, believe in your players and do the best for your team."

Ranieri has opted to leave several first-team members at home for the visit to Estadio do Dragao.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are among those omitted from the squad, while Islam Slimani and Robert Huth are one booking away from suspension and will not travel.

"If we had to win, maybe all my players would be here, but I can choose," he added.

"Always I have said we have a very good team. There are some players who didn't play so far – they deserve their chance to show their potential."