Ranieri: Now let's make our title dream a reality

Claudio Ranieri has urged Leicester City to go and make their Premier League title dream a reality after they moved another step closer to glory on Sunday.

Leicester made light of the absence of suspended top scorer Jamie Vardy by thumping Swansea City 4-0 in a nerveless display at the King Power Stadium.

Victory puts the Foxes eight points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who host West Brom on Monday, and means they require just five more points from their final three games to be sure of claiming their maiden top-flight title.

Ranieri was full of praise for his relentless team after the game and wants to see them maintain their focus and level of intensity as the finishing line draws nearer.

"I am positive, but it's still not easy because in my mind Tottenham will win all their matches," the Italian told his post-match media conference.

"When I saw my players training during the week, I was happy as they trained very well. Without Jamie, my players gave a little more so well done.

"I told them before the match: 'We have a dream so far, now make the dream a reality'.

"Now is the time to push everything. We can have no regrets."