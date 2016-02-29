Ranieri ready to take further risks

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is willing to continue taking risks in his team's bid for a dream Premier League title.

The Italian's decision to bring on Leonardo Ulloa for defender Daniel Amartey paid off against Norwich City on Saturday as the Argentinean scored a late winner.

Ranieri, whose men top the table by two points, said he would keep taking chances as Leicester's unlikely title challenge rolls on.

"I took a lot of risks against Norwich," he said.

"I said, 'In or out - it's not important now. One point is nothing, we have to win today'.

"You can lose but it’s only one point less than a draw. The manager is hired for this reason, to take a risk.

"I expect more games like this, teams coming here with five defenders. There aren't any easy matches. Every match is a battle. Every match you can lose.

"The most important thing is we concentrated and we were focused and we will take that on to the next match now."

Leicester have matches against West Brom, Watford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in March as they look to hold off Tottenham and Arsenal.

Despite that, Ranieri is unwilling to be drawn on the title talk.

"I understand everyone asks will we win the title? I don't know," he said.

"Let me now get past the next four matches, then I might say something more. I can't tell you too much for another month."