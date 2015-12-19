Ranieri reveals when he will contemplate Premier League title bid

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri will only contemplate the Premier League title as a realistic option if his side are still top at the end of April and is now only interested in his Christmas turkey.

The Foxes are guaranteed to be top at Christmas and sit five points clear of nearest challengers Arsenal – who play Manchester City on Monday – after a dramatic 3-2 victory at Everton on Saturday made it eight wins from 10 games.

Ranieri, though, continues to insist 40 points remains his target – they already have 38 – and feels his side's current position is irrelevant, with top spot only beginning to matter once 36 games have been played.

Asked what it means to be top at Christmas, he replied: "Nothing. It means we are on a good run and in good form.

"I am very very honest. If [our position] today is [the same] at the end of April and we stay there, I will think of the title.

"If there are two matches left to play we think of the title, now I enjoy my Christmas with turkeys – very good!

"Football is crazy. But if it is crazy in this way then I am very happy."

Ranieri also delivered a boost to Leicester fans by revealing Jamie Vardy did not have a serious injury after he appeared to limp off holding his hamstring in the closing stages.

The Italian added: "Yes he was [limping] a little. He was a little tired, but it was nothing serious.

"I changed and put [Leonardo] Ulloa on to keep possession and jump for the set-plays."