Ranieri thrilled by collective display as Leicester go top

Jamie Vardy's record scoring run being snapped did little to cloud Claudio Ranieri's mood as the Leicester City boss revelled in his side's collective performance after beating Swansea City 3-0 on Saturday.

Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in consecutive Premier League matches by netting for the 11th straight game against Manchester United last weekend.

The England man was left frustrated as Swansea prevented him for matching Jimmy Dunne's Football League mark of a goal in 12 successive outings at the Liberty Stadium, although the hosts were unable to stop the excellent Riyad Mahrez.

A hat-trick took Mahrez's tally to 10 league goals for the season, with Vardy having a hand in each of the Algerian's three strikes, sending Leicester two points clear of Arsenal at the Premier League summit.

Ranieri told Sky Sports News: "We made a very good performance, scoring three goals, we had a clean sheet. I am happy for this reason, not because we are top of the league.

"He [Vardy] had a chance but today he didn't score. Mahrez got them and it's good for the team. I always ask the players to play for the team, the team is the leader. Everybody made a fantastic contribution."

Leicester have 32 points to their name just 15 games into the season having scraped to safety late last term with 41 points.

Asked if the target of reaching 40 points would be altered after Leicester's stunning start to the campaign, Ranieri replied: "I don't change my first goal, my ambition is very high, but my goal is that.

"Next matches against Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, [Manchester] City - not bad."