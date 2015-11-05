Ranieri unconcerned by Mahrez speculation

Claudio Ranieri is not fazed by speculation linking Riyad Mahrez with a move away from Leicester City after his stunning start to the season.

Only team-mate Jamie Vardy has scored more than the Algerian's seven Premier League goals so far, with reports linking him to Manchester United as a result.

However, such rumours do not concern the Italian coach, who instead sees them as a compliment.

"That's good because it means we have very good players," Ranieri said. "It's only speculation, he's happy with us.

"We want to grow up and he will stay with us. Riyad and Vardy are great talents."

Leicester sit third in the table after 11 matches – three points adrift of leaders Manchester City – and host Watford on Saturday.

Ranieri thinks Quique Sanchez Flores' side will pose a difficult task having gone unbeaten in their last three matches on the road.

He added: "We're playing a good team. In recent away games Watford have been very strong. We must be careful.

"Like us, Watford are strong, counter well and press a lot. They are working together and I'm sure they will get better too.

"I'd like a clean sheet but a 2-2 is better than a 0-0 for the fans. The goals are the show."