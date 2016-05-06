Ranieri will 'throttle' players if they show up unprepared for Everton

Claudio Ranieri had a stern warning for his Leicester City players should they show up to King Power Stadium with a Premier League title hangover ahead of their clash with Everton.

Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Monday sparked wild scenes of celebration in Leicester, as it confirmed a maiden top-flight league title for Leicester after the club's 1-1 stalemate at Manchester United on Saturday.

But Ranieri is expecting his players to be fully prepared for Saturday's hosting of Everton.

"I will kill them with my bare hands, I will throttle them," Ranieri warned.

"Our job is to play, it should be a good match and Everton will want to beat us.

"I gave the players an extra day off as a reward but I have watched them training and what I saw was good."

Not that Ranieri can begrudge the players and the fans to enjoy the occasion.

Leicester will lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the game, just as Jamie Vardy returns from a two-match suspension.

"It was difficult for us having him missing but Leo Ulloa came in and did a great job," Ranieri said.

"It's great to have Jamie back. He’s a fantastic player and a fantastic lad, he's been such a big part of this.

"It's sad that [suspended duo Robert Huth and Danny Drinkwater] can't be out there with us.

"It should be an amazing occasion."