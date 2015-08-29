Rash Cattermole frustrating Advocaat

Lee Cattermole's overzealous attitude on the pitch is starting to frustrate Sunderland head coach Dick Advocaat after the midfielder conceded another penalty in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Aston Villa.

For a long time the Sunderland captain has attracted criticism for his aggressive style of play and perceived rashness, and his first-half display at Villa Park resulted in a half-time withdrawal.

Cattermole conceded a penalty against Leicester City on the opening day of the season and his manhandling of Scott Sinclair inside the area on Saturday resulted in the same outcome.

Advocaat refused to openly criticise Cattermole, but he acknowledged that the 27-year-old cannot afford to keep making the same errors.

"There's no need to concede those kind of penalties, and also the one at Leicester," he said.

"I will never say a bad word about Lee Cattermole because last season in nine games he did brilliant for the team.

"But at the moment, those kind of mistakes are not good."

Sunderland have improved since losing their first two games of the season and Advocaat is hoping to build on the momentum gained in their most recent league games by adding a few more faces before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

"We have brought players in already and hopefully there will be more over the next few days," he added. "We have a good bunch of players.

"On Tuesday [when the window closes] it [the season] really starts, when we know what players we have.

"Unfortunately, half of the group has international duties, but that’s the way it goes."