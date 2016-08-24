Rauball re-elected as German league president

Reinhard Rauball has been re-elected as DFL president for a fourth term after standing unopposed at the General Assembly in Berlin.

The 69-year-old has held the position since 2007.

Rauball has also been president of Borussia Dortmund since 2004, having served in the same role twice before.

"I know the responsibility associated with this unanimous vote," he said, after learning of his re-election.

"I would like to do this job with passion, just like in previous years. We have goals and we have to meet them."

And DFB president Reinhard Grindel congratulated Rauball on another successful election.

"He stands for continuity, reliability and seriousness and we have not forgotten that he has worked together with the DFB in difficult times," he said.

"I look forward to continuing to work with him."