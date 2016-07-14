Raul: There's life after Ronaldo for Madrid

Real Madrid legend Raul is confident there is life after Cristiano Ronaldo for the Santiago Bernabeu side.

The Portugal international has become Madrid's undisputed star player since joining them from Manchester United in 2009, scoring well over 300 goals in all competitions over the past seven seasons and winning two Champions League trophies.

Some have suggested that Madrid have become overly reliant on Ronaldo, but Raul does not fear the end of the 31-year-old's time at the club.

"There is definitely life after Ronaldo," Raul told AS.

"What Cristiano has been doing is huge, but Madrid have a great team with players who can still offer more. The important things is that they keep working as a unit.

"Cristiano has been the top scorer for the last seven seasons or so. Nobody expected him to perform like this, he has an incredible desire to meet his objectives and keep working.

"I have a good relationship with him. And there is a mutual admiration. It's a shame that we played together for just one year, but it was an important year and we had a connection."