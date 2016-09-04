Ravanelli eyes future as Marseille coach

Fabrizio Ravanelli is determined to return to former club Marseille as head coach one day.

The Italian striker spent two and a half seasons at the club as a player after leaving Middlesbrough in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League.

And, despite lasting just five months as Ajaccio coach in his first foray into management in 2013, Ravanelli remains determined to take the reins at Stade Velodrome in future.

"Yes, of course, this is my dream," he said. "Marseille is my town.

"Everyone knows me there and I want to go to work and do the best for this club. The fans are fantastic and everything. Everyone loves this shirt.

"I would love to return one day, as soon as possible, even.

"I want to return as coach. It would be fantastic.

"I hope someday OM will knock on my door and bring me back to La Commanderie [training ground] - it is a dream. I'm sure I would get there to do a good job.

"The day the call comes will be special for me. I will put all my heart into this shirt."

Marseille are currently coached by Franck Passi, who stepped up following the sacking of Michel in April.