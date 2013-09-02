Razak makes Anzhi move

The Russian Premier League side are currently cutting costs and have recently sold star players Samuel Eto'o and Willian to Chelsea, but 20-year-old Razak fits the bill for their new focus on youth.

Razak joined City three years ago from Crystal Palace but has been unable to break into the first-team at the Etihad Stadium.

He has spent three previous spells away from the club on loan, but the switch to Russia represents his first move outside of England

The 20-year-old - who has four international caps for Ivory Coast - made his debut for the Etihad Stadium outfit in February 2011, but has only made a further six appearances for City.