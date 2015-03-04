RB Leipzig's attack worrying Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig will host Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal's round of 16 on Wednesday and Hecking expects the home side to attack at every opportunity.

Wolfsburg have already overcome second-tier clubs Heidenheim and Darmstadt 98 in the German cup this season but Hecking expects a different challenge at Red Bull Arena.

"They are a good team, who possess particular qualities in the attack and are always looking to get forward," Hecking said at his pre-match media conference.

"The other opponents from the second division were more defensively minded and looked to shore things up at the back. That's not the way RB play."

Despite Hecking's claims, RB Leipzig have scored just 26 goals in 23 league games this season - the 13th-best attack in the 2. Bundesliga, while they have the equal-second best defence, having conceded just 18 times.

RB Leipzig sit eighth in the German second division, 12 points behind leaders Ingolstadt.

In contrast, Wolfsburg are second in the top tier with the second-best attack (53 goals in 23 games) and have scored 20 times in six matches since the winter break.

Hecking did not shy away from the fact Wolfsburg are "the better team" but insisted they only need a slight drop in intensity to give RB Leipzig a chance at victory.

"My team needs to acknowledge the cup challenge and rise to it," he said.

"If we can do that, whilst also accessing our full potential, we are then the better team and have a good chance of moving on into the cup quarter finals. Even the slightest lapse could make life difficult for us though."