Reaching the Europa League final again is a dream - Gameiro

Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro says reaching the Europa League final for the third year in a row is a "dream" for the reigning champions.

Gameiro hit a brace as Sevilla beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 on Thursday to secure a 5-3 aggregate triumph and book a final against Liverpool in Basel on May 18.

"This is great. We played football to live this moment," Gameiro told beIN Sports.

"It's a big night, the third straight final. I am very happy for the club, for the team and for the people of Seville.

"I am very happy and I know I want more. It's a dream. We will give everything to enjoy it.

"It was difficult after scoring the first goal. We have a mentality that we play as a team."

Mariano's stunning strike proved to be the last word as Sevilla continued their remarkable form in the competition.