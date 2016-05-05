Reaching the Europa League final again is a dream - Gameiro
Reaching the Europa League final again is a "dream" for Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro, who hit a brace in the triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro says reaching the Europa League final for the third year in a row is a "dream" for the reigning champions.
Gameiro hit a brace as Sevilla beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 on Thursday to secure a 5-3 aggregate triumph and book a final against Liverpool in Basel on May 18.
"This is great. We played football to live this moment," Gameiro told beIN Sports.
"It's a big night, the third straight final. I am very happy for the club, for the team and for the people of Seville.
"I am very happy and I know I want more. It's a dream. We will give everything to enjoy it.
"It was difficult after scoring the first goal. We have a mentality that we play as a team."
Mariano's stunning strike proved to be the last word as Sevilla continued their remarkable form in the competition.
