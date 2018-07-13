Real Betis complete Carvalho capture

Real Betis have completed the signing of William Carvalho on a five-year contract.

Carvalho becomes the latest high-profile player to leave crisis club Sporting CP, who sacked coach Sinisa Mihajlovic after nine days in charge last month.

The Portugal midfielder, who started four games at the World Cup, helped his national side to become Euro 2016 champions.

Carvalho was reportedly close to joining West Ham last August, leading to a legal row between the Premier League side and Sporting.

But despite the 26-year-old since being linked with clubs including Inter and Everton, Betis confirmed his arrival on Friday.

Betis have also signed Japan international Takashi Inui, Sergio Canales, Pau Lopez and Joel Robles in preparation for the new LaLiga campaign.