Real Madrid 4 Getafe 1: Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo earn easy win

Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo were all on target in the same match for the first time since April as Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Not since last season's 9-1 triumph over Granada had the 'BBC' trio all notched on the same day, but they proved key to Rafael Benitez's side making eight straight wins at home against their city rivals.

Benzema broke the deadlock inside four minutes with his first Liga in over two months, and he added a second soon after with Madrid dominant.

Getafe were unable to take their chances on rare ventures forward and they paid the price as Bale and Ronaldo added to the score before the interval.

However, Madrid showed nowhere near the same adventure in the second half and failed to keep a clean sheet with Alexis netting a consolation header for Getafe, though the win was enough to put pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona ahead of their meeting with Valencia later on Saturday.

Ahead of kick-off the home fans whistled the name of Denis Cheryshev, with the Russian's appearance in Madrid's midweek Copa del Rey match at Cadiz despite being suspended resulting in their expulsion from the tournament.

But Benzema ensured that – and the 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona in their last Bernabeu outing – was quickly put to the back of Madrid supporters' minds when he swept home Pepe's brilliant, low cross from the right at the back post inside four minutes.

Benitez's side continued to look dangerous, with Vicente Guaita turning a Ronaldo free-kick around the post before keeping out a header from Benzema with 11 minutes played.

It didn't take long for the Frenchman to add to his tally, however. Ronaldo was held back inside the box as he attacked Bale's header but Benzema collected the ball and fired into the back of the net – though the Portugal captain appealed for a foul while his team-mates celebrated.

Benitez's team eased off, but, after a pair of poor attempts from Getafe, Ronaldo cushioned a cross down to Bale who bent a fine finish inside the far post from the right-hand side of the box.

The Portuguese forward finally got on the scoresheet himself in the 38th minute, racing in behind Roberto Lago and picking out the opposite corner with a low drive.

Benzema curled over from edge of the box soon after the restart but, with a four-goal cushion, there was less urgency from Madrid in the second half.

Getafe grew in confidence through enjoying a greater share of possession and they pulled one back in the 70th minute when Alexis towered over Pepe to power a header home, prompting whistles from the crowd.

Fran Escriba's side were unable to build a late and unlikely comeback as their winless run away from home now extends to 11 Liga matches.