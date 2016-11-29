Real Madrid are raring to go ahead of Clasico - Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez says Real Madrid are "raring to go" ahead of Saturday's Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

LaLiga leaders Madrid extended their advantage over the Catalans to six points at the weekend following their hard-fought win over Sporting Gijon and Barca's draw with Real Sociedad and Vazquez feels they can take a major step towards the title with a win at the weekend.

"We go into the Clasico in very good form, we are top of the table and in very good shape," Vazquez told reporters at a promotional event.

"We are very confident and raring to go to claim the three points.

"We are in a good position, but there are still over 20 matches to go. As a team, we have to continue in the same vein as we look to extend our unbeaten run. Let's hope that we pick up a good result at Camp Nou.

"We are raring to go and are really confident. If we win it will see us take a major step towards the LaLiga title, but it is the most consistent side that wins the league and not whoever comes out on top in the Barca versus Madrid game.

"We are on the right track, but we have got to keep going and look to win more games."