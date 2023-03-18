Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti: I'd stay here for life, but that's impossible

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he would like to stay at the club 'for life' and added that he is 'convinced' Los Blancos will win a major trophy this season.

Madrid are nine points adrift of Barcelona in LaLiga ahead of Sunday's Clasico clash at Camp Nou and are also a goal down in the teams' Copa del Rey semi-final after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month.

Los Blancos did win the Club World Cup in January, but that trophy was not enough to keep in him a job for a third season in his first spell in charge and it is thought he will need to win LaLiga, the Copa or the Champions League to continue this time around.

"Rules change!" Ancelotti said on Saturday when that was put to him by a journalist. "And unwritten rules too. But I'm convinced we'll win something this season, so that's that."

And on his future beyond the summer, he said: "It's an evaluation that the club has to make, not me.

"I've said many times that I'd stay here for life, but I think that's impossible. It's a decision the club will take at the end of the season, whatever happens."