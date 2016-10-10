Real Madrid confirm Grade II sprain for Ramos

Real Madrid have confirmed captain Sergio Ramos sustained a Grade II sprain to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee on Spain duty on Sunday.

The centre-half landed awkwardly after contesting a header during the World Cup qualifier against Albania and had to be substituted in the 80th minute.

Team doctor Oscar Celada confirmed straight after the game in Shkoder - which Spain won 2-0 - that Ramos had damaged the ligament but hoped it would only be a short-term injury.

The former Sevilla defender underwent tests on Monday with Madrid outlining the results in a statement.

It read: "After tests on Sergio Ramos at the University Hospital Sanitas La Moraleja, he has been diagnosed with a Grade II sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Reports in Spain suggested the 30-year-old is facing up to a month on the sidelines.

He could miss LaLiga games with Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao, Alaves and Leganes as well as the Champions League doubleheader against Legia Warsaw.