Real Madrid to continue Copa expulsion appeal

Real Madrid have confirmed they will take their appeal against their Copa del Rey expulsion to the Contentious-Administrative courts of Spain.

Following a meeting on Monday, the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD) upheld the decision to kick the 2013-14 winners out of the tournament as a result of their decision to field Denis Cheryshev, who should have been serving a suspension, against Cadiz.

Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed earlier this month that they would continue their fight in the ordinary courts should TAD's decision go against them, and the club have since released a statement to affirm their intentions.

"The club respects but does not agree with the decision of the tribunal and therefore communicates the decision to puruse the Contentious-Administrative route, regardless of other legal options which are being studied," the statement read.