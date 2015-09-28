Real Madrid great Ignacio Zoco dies aged 76

Ignacio Zoco - a key component in Real Madrid's domestic dominance during the 1960s - has died aged 76, the Spanish club have confirmed.

Zoco, born in the Navarre region of Spain in 1939, played for Madrid between 1962 and 1974 and won a European Cup as well as seven La Liga titles and two Spanish Cups.

Part of Madrid's dominant 'Ye-ye' sides alongside Alfredo Di Stefano, Zoco made 434 competitive appearances for the club and scored 17 times, while also winning the 1964 European Championship with Spain.

Zoco went on to serve Madrid as a first-team match delegate and was later president of the club's association of former players.

First-team coach Rafael Benitez informed his squad of the news during training on Monday.

"With the session already underway, Rafa Benitez was given the sad news immediately out on the pitch, and paused training to inform the players of the club legend's passing," Madrid explained.