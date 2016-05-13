Real Madrid to honour victims of Iraq attack

Real Madrid will honour members of one their supporters clubs who died in an attack in Iraq when the play their final match of the season on Sunday.

Madrid face Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor and will wear black armbands in memory of the 16 fans that lost their lives.

"Real Madrid deeply regrets the terrible attack in Iraq which today saw 16 members of a Real Madrid supporters club lose their lives and which has also left over 20 injured," a statement read.

"The club expresses its great sadness and offers its regards and condolences to the families and friends of the victims.



"Real Madrid extends all of its solidarity to the people of Iraq, who suffer the excessive injustices of extreme violence.



"The Real Madrid players will tomorrow wear symbolic black armbands as a sign of their mourning and respect.

"Football and sport shall always be spaces in which to come together and in which harmony and peace reign and with which no form of barbaric terrorism will be able to compete.



"Today Madridismo [supporters club] across the whole world cries for its supporters, who shall never be forgotten."